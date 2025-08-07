Left Menu

IREDA's Financial Surge: A Testament to Renewable Energy Growth

IREDA's loan book has reached Rs 79,941 crore in Q1 FY2025-26, marking a 29% CAGR growth since 2020-21. Spearheading renewable energy finance under MNRE, IREDA has sanctioned Rs 2.49 lakh crore and disbursed Rs 1.63 lakh crore by June 2025. The agency is now expanding into green hydrogen and e-mobility.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:10 IST

  • India

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), a state-owned entity, has achieved a remarkable milestone with its loan book reaching Rs 79,941 crore in the first quarter of FY2025-26. This growth, marked by a 29% compounded annual rate since 2020-21, underscores IREDA's pivotal role in supporting renewable energy projects.

Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director, highlighted at the 38th Annual General Meeting that IREDA has sanctioned over Rs 2.49 lakh crore and disbursed Rs 1.63 lakh crore in financing. Such financial backing has been crucial for the nation's renewable energy transition.

In addition to consolidating its lead in traditional renewable sectors such as solar and wind, IREDA is venturing into emerging areas like green hydrogen, e-mobility, and ethanol, demonstrating its forward-thinking approach and commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

