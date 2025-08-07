IREDA's Financial Surge: A Testament to Renewable Energy Growth

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), a state-owned entity, has achieved a remarkable milestone with its loan book reaching Rs 79,941 crore in the first quarter of FY2025-26. This growth, marked by a 29% compounded annual rate since 2020-21, underscores IREDA's pivotal role in supporting renewable energy projects.

Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director, highlighted at the 38th Annual General Meeting that IREDA has sanctioned over Rs 2.49 lakh crore and disbursed Rs 1.63 lakh crore in financing. Such financial backing has been crucial for the nation's renewable energy transition.

In addition to consolidating its lead in traditional renewable sectors such as solar and wind, IREDA is venturing into emerging areas like green hydrogen, e-mobility, and ethanol, demonstrating its forward-thinking approach and commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

