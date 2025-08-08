SBI Surges with Forex Gains Amid Rate Cut Impact

The State Bank of India (SBI) has reported a notable 9.71% increase in its consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter, reaching Rs 21,201 crore. This growth was underpinned by strong performances in treasury operations and forex income, as stated by the bank on Friday.

However, SBI saw a slight decline of 0.13% in its core net interest income, which fell to Rs 41,072 crore due to compressed net interest margins attributed to recent RBI rate cuts and delayed deposit repricing, according to bank chairman CS Setty.

Despite external challenges such as geopolitical uncertainties, SBI remains optimistic about achieving its 12% loan growth target for FY25 while also navigating potential impacts of US tariffs on select sectors, maintaining a strong capital adequacy ratio of 14.63%.

(With inputs from agencies.)