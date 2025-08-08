Left Menu

Trump-Brokered Peace Path: Armenia and Azerbaijan Forge Ahead

Azerbaijan and Armenia are set to sign a U.S.-brokered peace agreement led by President Trump. The deal, which focuses on economic cooperation and transit development, is seen as a landmark step towards normalizing relations after decades of conflict, especially concerning the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan and Armenia will formalize a U.S.-brokered peace agreement during a meeting with President Donald Trump, aiming to enhance economic ties following years of conflict. This landmark agreement highlights opportunities for transit and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The White House announced President Trump's plan to sign separate deals with Armenia and Azerbaijan addressing energy, technology, and infrastructure. A strategic transit corridor through the South Caucasus, referred to as the 'Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity,' stands at the centerpiece of these negotiations.

While specific details remain undisclosed, senior officials described the agreement as a significant advancement towards peace, particularly after Azerbaijan's recent reclamation of Nagorno-Karabakh. This initiative is part of Trump's broader peace-driven agenda, signifying a potential transformation for the South Caucasus region.

