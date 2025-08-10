Bank of Baroda Lends a Hand in Uttarakhand Relief Efforts

In a significant show of support, a delegation from Bank of Baroda has presented a donation of Rs 1 crore to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. This contribution to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund is designated for disaster relief efforts in the flood-stricken regions of Dharali and Harsil. Chief Minister Dhami lauded the institution's initiative, highlighting the critical importance of community involvement in aiding the affected areas.

Amid ongoing rescue operations, the administration of Uttarkashi district is working diligently to assist those impacted by the recent natural disaster in Dharali and Harshil. Early Sunday, 20 individuals were successfully airlifted to safety at the Matli helipad, where they received initial medical care before proceeding to their destinations. Officials have confirmed that supplies of essential goods have been secured and efforts to distribute food and relief materials to every household are underway.

The disaster, triggered by a cloudburst, prompted a coordinated search and rescue mission, following recent flash floods and mudslides that wreaked havoc in the region. Chief Minister Dhami announced that more than 1,000 people, including trapped devotees and tourists, have been successfully rescued, while emphasis is now on restoring connectivity and infrastructure. Plans include the installation of a Bailey bridge near Lachi Gad to expedite road reconstruction efforts. The government is also mobilizing long-term support for affected families, providing rations for six months and forming a committee to assess rehabilitation strategies and relief packages.

