Kashi Vishwanath Dham Goes Plastic-Free: A Green Milestone

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi has been declared a plastic-free zone. Devotees and vendors are urged to avoid plastic use, and eco-friendly alternatives were distributed. Officials emphasize public awareness as part of ongoing efforts to maintain a cleaner and safer environment at the sacred site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:27 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant environmental milestone, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, one of the 12 revered Jyotirlingas, has been declared a completely plastic-free complex as of Monday. Chief Executive Officer Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, Deputy Collector Shambhu Sharan, and Special Executive Officer were present during the announcement.

The decision, effective from August 11, 2025, prohibits any plastic materials, including baskets and lotas, from being brought into the temple premises. The Temple Trust has dedicated a month to the campaign, encouraging the use of traditional and eco-friendly alternatives, and local leaders have supported these efforts.

In an initiative to promote awareness, bamboo baskets and steel pots were distributed, and a public campaign was launched on July 12, 2025. The campaign has received enthusiastic support, notably during the Municipal Corporation's 'Plastic Free Abhiyan' Yatra, which focused on keeping the Kanwar Yatra route clean. The temple trust appeals to devotees, vendors, and locals to further their commitment to this environmental cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

