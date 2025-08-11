Left Menu

Kharif Season Sees Surge in Paddy Cultivation

This year's kharif season paddy sowing has increased by 12% to 364.80 lakh hectares, surpassing last year's 325.36 lakh hectares. The acreage for pulses and cereals saw a slight rise, while oilseeds and cotton acreage dropped. The monsoon is forecasted to be above normal.

Updated: 11-08-2025 19:18 IST
Paddy sowing in India has surged by 12% this kharif season, reaching 364.80 lakh hectares, as per data released by the government. This marks a significant increase from the 325.36 lakh hectares recorded in the same period last year.

The Department of Agriculture issued a report detailing the progress of area coverage under kharif crops up to August 8, 2025. The total sowing area for all kharif crops expanded to 995.63 lakh hectares, compared to 957.15 lakh hectares in the previous year.

While the acreage of pulses and coarse cereals witnessed a modest rise, oilseeds and cotton saw a decline. However, sugarcane sowing showed a slight increase. The India Meteorological Department forecasts an above-normal monsoon this year, favoring agricultural activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

