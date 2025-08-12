Left Menu

Market Optimism as Inflation Data Aligns with Expectations

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Tuesday following consumer prices data that aligned with forecasts, reinforcing expectations for a potential Federal Reserve rate cut in September. The CPI rose 0.2% monthly in July and 2.7% annually, closely matching economist predictions, supporting the market's positive response.

U.S. stock index futures made gains on Tuesday after consumer price data met expectations, suggesting a potential Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September remains likely. The Labor Department report revealed a 0.2% monthly rise in July's Consumer Price Index (CPI), matching economists' projections.

On an annual scale, the CPI showed a 2.7% increase, slightly under the projected 2.8% rise. Excluding food and energy components, the core CPI mirrored expectations with a 0.3% rise monthly and a 3.1% increase annually, just above the anticipated 3% advance.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, market indicators showed positive momentum: S&P 500 e-minis rose 22.75 points (0.36%), Nasdaq 100 e-minis climbed 101.5 points (0.43%), and Dow e-minis increased by 173 points (0.39%), signaling investor confidence in economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

