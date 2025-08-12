Agriculture's Role in Empowering Jammu and Kashmir's Economy

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the vital role of agriculture and allied sectors in bolstering the region's economy, calling for self-sufficiency. Speaking at an event in the Shalimar Convention Centre, he stressed that these sectors are essential for employment and economic growth.

At the event, Abdullah handed over appointment letters to newly recruited veterinary assistant surgeons and horticulture development officers. He highlighted agriculture's significant contribution to the state's GDP and dismissed any notion of competition between agriculture and tourism in offering employment opportunities.

Abdullah announced government strategies to boost the dairy sector, including plans for new dairy processing units. He addressed agriculture's challenges, such as land shrinkage and climate change, advocating for innovative techniques like organic and vertical farming to achieve sustainable development.

