Puducherry and Tripura Strengthen AIDS Support and Awareness Initiatives

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy unveiled new financial support measures for AIDS patients and their families on Tuesday. As part of these efforts, children of AIDS patients will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000. In conjunction with the health department at Kamban Kalaiyarangam, Rangasamy also announced an increase in travel reimbursements for treatment, from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000, alongside a nutritious meal provision of Rs 1,300 for AIDS patients.

Moreover, educational scholarships amounting to Rs 5,000 for school students and Rs 15,000 for college students will be made available. A funeral fund of Rs 15,000 will also be extended to those affected by AIDS. Meanwhile, in Tripura, during the International Youth Day celebrations, the Tripura State AIDS Control Society initiated a state-level Bell of Awareness programme at Pragya Bhavan in Agartala.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized the importance of parental guidance against drugs and advocated for the expansion of Red Ribbon Clubs to combat HIV/AIDS in educational institutions. Saha, who also serves as the Health Minister, expressed satisfaction with the turnout of about 6,000 students participating in the awareness event. Saha noted the alarming spread of HIV in the North Eastern region, highlighting Tripura's fourth-place ranking among the eight states. The AIDS Control Society has committed to raising awareness among over 2,31,000 students from Classes 8 to 12 in approximately 1,187 schools. Saha also shared that 3,433 HIV/AIDS-infected individuals in Tripura receive a monthly allowance of Rs 2,000.

