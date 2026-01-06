Left Menu

Puducherry Introduces Financial Aid Schemes for Media Personnel

The Puducherry government has introduced several financial aid schemes to support the welfare of media personnel. These include compensation for families of deceased media persons, aid for permanent disabilities, and assistance for severe illnesses and injuries.

The Puducherry government has launched special welfare schemes for media personnel operating within the union territory, a move that highlights its commitment to supporting journalists.

An official announcement revealed that Lt Governor K Kailashnathan has authorized a notable scheme offering Rs five lakh in financial aid to families of media persons who die while on duty. The program also addresses instances where media professionals become permanently disabled during their service, extending the same financial support to their families.

Moreover, the initiative includes provisions for medical aid, covering expenses up to Rs three lakh for serious illnesses such as cancer, renal failure, and major heart surgeries. Journalists facing severe injuries in accidents will also receive Rs two lakh for hospitalization costs.

