Left Menu

BJP Accuses Opposition of Foreign Collusion Amid Bihar Voter List Controversy

BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud accused opposition parties of foreign-backed disruptions in India, during a row over Bihar's voter list. Allegations include the issuance of multiple EPIC numbers to BJP leaders. Meanwhile, opposition leaders claim manipulation, asserting a threat to democratic processes, echoing past anti-government protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 11:26 IST
BJP Accuses Opposition of Foreign Collusion Amid Bihar Voter List Controversy
BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce political clash, BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud lashed out at opposition parties on Wednesday, accusing them of collaborating with foreign powers to disrupt India's progress. The controversy erupted over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, which Goud suggested mirrors Bangladesh's 2024 anti-government protests that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Goud claimed Rahul Gandhi's involvement in attempting a dangerous political maneuver to undermine democracy in response to alleged 'vote theft'. He said the SIR issues in Bihar appear to repeat tactics seen in Bangladesh, supported by foreign funding.

In contrast, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the Election Commission is complicit with the BJP, enabling double Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers for BJP members. He cited cases of multiple EPICs and alleged non-Bihar residents were added to the voter list. The opposition continues pushing for a rollback of SIR, fearing disenfranchisement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025