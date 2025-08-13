BJP Accuses Opposition of Foreign Collusion Amid Bihar Voter List Controversy
BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud accused opposition parties of foreign-backed disruptions in India, during a row over Bihar's voter list. Allegations include the issuance of multiple EPIC numbers to BJP leaders. Meanwhile, opposition leaders claim manipulation, asserting a threat to democratic processes, echoing past anti-government protests.
In a fierce political clash, BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud lashed out at opposition parties on Wednesday, accusing them of collaborating with foreign powers to disrupt India's progress. The controversy erupted over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, which Goud suggested mirrors Bangladesh's 2024 anti-government protests that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Goud claimed Rahul Gandhi's involvement in attempting a dangerous political maneuver to undermine democracy in response to alleged 'vote theft'. He said the SIR issues in Bihar appear to repeat tactics seen in Bangladesh, supported by foreign funding.
In contrast, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the Election Commission is complicit with the BJP, enabling double Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers for BJP members. He cited cases of multiple EPICs and alleged non-Bihar residents were added to the voter list. The opposition continues pushing for a rollback of SIR, fearing disenfranchisement.
