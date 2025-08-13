Russian Rouble Wavers Amid Trump-Putin Talks Anticipation

The Russian rouble witnessed a minor decline against the dollar on Wednesday as oil prices saw a downturn, heightening anticipation of an upcoming crucial discussion between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump later this week.

The markets have been on edge since President Trump imposed an August 8 deadline on Russia to agree to peace terms regarding Ukraine or face stricter sanctions. The diplomatic focus now shifts to the August 15 meeting in Alaska, which is set to be a pivotal moment for both countries.

As of 0918 GMT, the rouble had depreciated by 0.2% to 79.60 against the dollar. It also recorded a 0.1% fall to 11.06 against the Chinese yuan. Concurrently, Brent crude oil, a critical component of Russia's export economy, dropped by 0.3% to $65.95 per barrel.

