Russian Rouble Wavers Amid Trump-Putin Talks Anticipation

The Russian rouble dipped slightly against the dollar as oil prices declined. Markets are tense due to an upcoming meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, where the focus will be on peace in Ukraine. The rouble also weakened against the Chinese yuan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Russian rouble witnessed a minor decline against the dollar on Wednesday as oil prices saw a downturn, heightening anticipation of an upcoming crucial discussion between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump later this week.

The markets have been on edge since President Trump imposed an August 8 deadline on Russia to agree to peace terms regarding Ukraine or face stricter sanctions. The diplomatic focus now shifts to the August 15 meeting in Alaska, which is set to be a pivotal moment for both countries.

As of 0918 GMT, the rouble had depreciated by 0.2% to 79.60 against the dollar. It also recorded a 0.1% fall to 11.06 against the Chinese yuan. Concurrently, Brent crude oil, a critical component of Russia's export economy, dropped by 0.3% to $65.95 per barrel.

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

