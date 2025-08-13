Left Menu

Tripura University Leads the Charge in Patriotic Tiranga March

Tripura University celebrated patriotism with a vibrant Tiranga March led by the Vice-Chancellor. As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Chief Ministers across BJP-led states, including Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, joined the initiative, hoisting the national flag at their residences, echoing unity and national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:30 IST
Tiranga March held at Tripura University (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited show of patriotism, Tripura University was abuzz on Wednesday as both teachers and students took part in a lively Tiranga March. The event, organized ahead of Independence Day, was spearheaded by the University's Vice-Chancellor, who expressed that the march served as a reminder of the national flag's strength and resilience.

"By hoisting this flag, we won our nation's freedom. Through this march, we wish to convey the immense pride and significance it holds," he emphasized. The march not only illustrated the university community's unity but also underscored its dedication to the values represented by the tricolor.

Meanwhile, Tripura's Chief Minister, Prof Dr Manik Saha, participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by hoisting the flag at his residence. He posted on X, illustrating how the campaign has fostered a sense of national pride, propelled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Chief Ministers from other BJP-led states, including Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath and Haryana's Nayab Singh Saini, also displayed their patriotism by hoisting the flag at their respective residences. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was seen participating in the campaign, further adding to the nationwide wave of unity and pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

