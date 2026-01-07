NATO's Unyielding Unity: Assurance from German Foreign Minister
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul reaffirmed NATO's cohesion, expressing confidence in the alliance's enduring strength. During a press conference in Paris, he highlighted the United States' commitment to defend both NATO and its European partners. Wadephul emphasized the alliance's continued status as a leading defense entity globally.
Wadephul expressed absolute confidence in NATO's integrity, highlighting that the alliance remains as cohesive as ever. He emphasized America's commitment to uphold the defense framework and its strategic partnership with Europe, ensuring regional stability.
Addressing the media, Wadephul declared, 'I have not the slightest doubt that we stand together in the closest possible unity.' He assured that NATO prevails as the world's foremost defense alliance, underscoring its historical success and resilience.