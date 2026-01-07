NATO's Unyielding Unity: Assurance from German Foreign Minister

Amidst geopolitical uncertainties, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul assured on Wednesday of NATO's steadfast unity. Speaking at a press conference in Paris alongside ministers from India, France, and Poland, Wadephul affirmed the unwavering United States dedication to the transatlantic defense alliance.

Wadephul expressed absolute confidence in NATO's integrity, highlighting that the alliance remains as cohesive as ever. He emphasized America's commitment to uphold the defense framework and its strategic partnership with Europe, ensuring regional stability.

Addressing the media, Wadephul declared, 'I have not the slightest doubt that we stand together in the closest possible unity.' He assured that NATO prevails as the world's foremost defense alliance, underscoring its historical success and resilience.