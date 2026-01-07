Kerala CM Advocates Unity Through Literature Amid Rising Intolerance

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has issued a stark warning against the divisive tactics of certain groups attempting to stoke religious and caste tensions. Highlighting the threat to societal harmony, Vijayan condemned actions such as threatening writers and banning books, arguing that these moves contribute to an unlivable society.

In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister underscored the unprecedented level of intolerance currently choking freedom of expression and writing. He called for writers and readers to stand vigilant and counter attempts to undermine societal unity. Vijayan's comments coincide with the start of the Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Festival.

During the festival's inauguration, Vijayan praised the event for reshaping perceptions of legislative assemblies beyond mere lawmaking arenas. He emphasized the role of book festivals in keeping literature accessible, amid rising costs, and stressed that books remain vital to society's progress.