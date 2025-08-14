Muthoot Finance Soars with Stellar Q1 Performance

On Thursday, shares of Muthoot Finance saw an impressive 11.51% rise after the non-banking financial company announced a substantial 65% year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ending June 2025.

During trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock spiked 11.40% to a new 52-week high of Rs 2,797. Similarly, at the National Stock Exchange, the shares soared 11.51% to reach Rs 2,799, matching its peak from the previous year.

This remarkable performance was backed by a jump in total income, which rose 44% to Rs 6,485 crore for the reviewed quarter, compared to Rs 4,492 crore the prior year. Furthermore, the company's loan assets under management expanded 37% to Rs 1,33,938 crore in Q1 FY26, from Rs 98,048 crore last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)