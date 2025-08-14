Himachal Pradesh Urges Centre for Urgent Disaster Relief Amidst Unprecedented Rains

In the wake of devastating heavy rains and cloudbursts, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has appealed to the central government for a special disaster relief package. The state is on high alert as multiple districts have suffered extensive damage, prompting the Chief Minister's request for urgent assistance.

Sukhu highlighted that such severe incidents were previously uncommon in regions like Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, attributing these changes to global warming and climate change. In collaboration with the Union government, environmental scientists from esteemed institutions, including IIT Roorkee, will study the increased frequency of cloudbursts to develop actionable insights.

Despite political tensions, Sukhu criticized the opposition for frequent walkouts during assembly sessions, urging them to remain engaged and provide constructive solutions for the state's development. He emphasized the role of the Assembly in discussions to enhance self-reliance efforts, noting substantial progress made over the past two and a half years.