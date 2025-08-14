Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Urges Centre for Urgent Disaster Relief Amidst Unprecedented Rains

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called for a special disaster relief package from the Centre following widespread damage in the state due to heavy rains and cloudbursts. He attributes these frequent events to climate change and urges the opposition to engage constructively in Assembly discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:02 IST
Himachal Pradesh Urges Centre for Urgent Disaster Relief Amidst Unprecedented Rains
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of devastating heavy rains and cloudbursts, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has appealed to the central government for a special disaster relief package. The state is on high alert as multiple districts have suffered extensive damage, prompting the Chief Minister's request for urgent assistance.

Sukhu highlighted that such severe incidents were previously uncommon in regions like Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, attributing these changes to global warming and climate change. In collaboration with the Union government, environmental scientists from esteemed institutions, including IIT Roorkee, will study the increased frequency of cloudbursts to develop actionable insights.

Despite political tensions, Sukhu criticized the opposition for frequent walkouts during assembly sessions, urging them to remain engaged and provide constructive solutions for the state's development. He emphasized the role of the Assembly in discussions to enhance self-reliance efforts, noting substantial progress made over the past two and a half years.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025