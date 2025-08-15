J&K Cloudburst Tragedy: PM Modi Offers Assistance as Death Toll Rises

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the devastating cloudburst that struck Kishtwar on Thursday, resulting in over 45 fatalities and massive flash floods. The conversation was shared by PM Modi on the social media platform X, highlighting the efforts underway to assist the affected region.

CM Omar Abdullah also took to X, expressing gratitude for the support from PM Modi and the dedication of the Union Government. The Prime Minister assured the necessary actions are being undertaken, coordinating closely with J&K's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in response to the disaster's aftermath.

During the 79th Independence Day speech, PM Modi extended sympathies to victims of natural calamities nationwide, emphasizing collaboration between state and central agencies. In Kishtwar, the catastrophe, which unfolded along the Machail Mata Yatra route, left a path of destruction prompting the Kishtwar Police to establish control rooms for assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)