J&K Cloudburst Tragedy: PM Modi Offers Assistance as Death Toll Rises
A devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, has claimed over 45 lives, triggering a massive flash flood. CM Omar Abdullah briefed PM Modi, who assured assistance. Rescue efforts are ongoing as state and central governments collaborate to address the crisis.
- Country:
- India
The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the devastating cloudburst that struck Kishtwar on Thursday, resulting in over 45 fatalities and massive flash floods. The conversation was shared by PM Modi on the social media platform X, highlighting the efforts underway to assist the affected region.
CM Omar Abdullah also took to X, expressing gratitude for the support from PM Modi and the dedication of the Union Government. The Prime Minister assured the necessary actions are being undertaken, coordinating closely with J&K's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in response to the disaster's aftermath.
During the 79th Independence Day speech, PM Modi extended sympathies to victims of natural calamities nationwide, emphasizing collaboration between state and central agencies. In Kishtwar, the catastrophe, which unfolded along the Machail Mata Yatra route, left a path of destruction prompting the Kishtwar Police to establish control rooms for assistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unity in Motion: Omar Abdullah's Inspiring Gujarat Visit
PM Narendra Modi calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Jharkhand's Battle Against Natural Disasters: Lightning Strikes and Drowning Claims 431 Lives in Three Months
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, first of ten upcoming Common Central Secretariat buildings.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets nation on Independence Day.