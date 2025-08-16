The Sudden Loss of Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren

The grievous passing of Jharkhand's School Education Minister Ramdas Soren was confirmed following his treatment at a Delhi hospital. His remains arrived in Ranchi on Saturday morning, accompanied by words of mourning from Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who expressed his unexpected grief via social media.

The sorrow extended beyond the chief minister to Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, who lamented Soren's sudden demise. Describing the loss as significant, he offered condolences to the family, acknowledging the depth of sadness such an unexpected event has caused in the state.

Minister Soren's condition had been critical after a domestic fall on August 2, which led to a series of medical interventions, including being airlifted to Delhi. Leaders like Congress's Rajesh Thakur have highlighted his dedication to educational reforms, marking his absence as a profound loss to the state.

