NDA Unites Behind Radhakrishnan for Vice Presidential Bid

In a significant political event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) chosen candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election, at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday. The meeting witnessed the presence of key political figures, underscoring Radhakrishnan's support within the coalition.

Radhakrishnan's announcement as the vice-presidential candidate was met with a warm reception from senior NDA leaders, including Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The comprehensive backing highlights a unified strategy by the NDA, foregrounding Prime Minister Modi's and BJP President JP Nadda's efforts to secure broad-based alliance support ahead of the election.

The nomination of Radhakrishnan holds strategic importance as it aligns with the NDA's broader political goals, particularly in the Tamil Nadu region. The election, governed by Articles 64 to 68 of the Constitution, will take place through a secret ballot on September 9. With Radhakrishnan's extensive political experience, including his roles as a Member of Parliament and Governor, the NDA is poised for a concerted campaign led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

