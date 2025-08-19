Left Menu

Kerala's Coconut Crisis: A Vanishing Legacy

Kerala, known as the land of coconut trees, faces declining yields due to climate change, poor management, and real estate pressures. Coconuts and their by-products are now costly, pushing locals to seek alternatives. Meanwhile, neighbouring states have capitalized on higher efficiency and demand for coconut products.

Kerala, traditionally known as the land of coconut trees, is witnessing a troubling decline in coconut production, threatening its identity and affecting daily life. Coconuts and coconut oil, once abundant and affordable, have become expensive commodities, with prices surging to Rs 85 a kilo and nearly Rs 600 a litre respectively.

The demand for coconuts globally has increased, spurred by the growing awareness of their health benefits, particularly their high lauric acid content. Despite this demand, Kerala's production is hampered by shrinking farmland, real estate development, crop diseases, and climate change.

While Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh implement scientific farming for better yields, Kerala suffers from traditional farming methods and a lack of skilled labor. This has forced many residents to curtail their coconut usage, exploring more affordable, albeit less healthy alternatives.

