Spy Suspect Nabbed: Uncovering the Network in Jaisalmer

In a significant development, a 30-year-old man was taken into custody by Military Intelligence (MI) in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, over allegations of espionage for Pakistan, officials disclosed on Wednesday. The man, identified as Jivan Khan from the Sankada area, had previously been employed at a restaurant within the military zone in Jaisalmer.

Officials revealed that Khan was intercepted at an Army station entrance on Tuesday, August 19, due to suspicious behavior. His mobile phone, upon inspection, showed signs of questionable activity, leading to his detention by MI personnel and subsequent transfer to local police Tuesday night. During his interrogation, Khan admitted familial ties to Pakistan.

Awaiting further investigation, Khan is expected to face questioning at the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) by multiple security agencies. This incident marks the fourth espionage case surfaced in Jaisalmer recently. Notably, on August 13, a DRDO contract manager was also apprehended for allegedly colluding with Pakistan's ISI.

The Rajasthan CID security division cited Mahendra Prasad from Uttarakhand as having social media links to Pakistani intelligence and allegedly sharing confidential information about DRDO activities and Army operations related to missile testing.

