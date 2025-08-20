Left Menu

Spy Suspect Nabbed: Uncovering the Network in Jaisalmer

A 30-year-old man in Jaisalmer, suspected of spying for Pakistan, was detained by Military Intelligence and handed over to local police. Identified as Jivan Khan, he was allegedly attempting to penetrate a military area. This marks the fourth spy-related incident in Jaisalmer within the past weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 11:49 IST
Spy Suspect Nabbed: Uncovering the Network in Jaisalmer
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a 30-year-old man was taken into custody by Military Intelligence (MI) in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, over allegations of espionage for Pakistan, officials disclosed on Wednesday. The man, identified as Jivan Khan from the Sankada area, had previously been employed at a restaurant within the military zone in Jaisalmer.

Officials revealed that Khan was intercepted at an Army station entrance on Tuesday, August 19, due to suspicious behavior. His mobile phone, upon inspection, showed signs of questionable activity, leading to his detention by MI personnel and subsequent transfer to local police Tuesday night. During his interrogation, Khan admitted familial ties to Pakistan.

Awaiting further investigation, Khan is expected to face questioning at the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) by multiple security agencies. This incident marks the fourth espionage case surfaced in Jaisalmer recently. Notably, on August 13, a DRDO contract manager was also apprehended for allegedly colluding with Pakistan's ISI.

The Rajasthan CID security division cited Mahendra Prasad from Uttarakhand as having social media links to Pakistani intelligence and allegedly sharing confidential information about DRDO activities and Army operations related to missile testing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025