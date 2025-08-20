Mumbai Monorail Resumes After Dramatic Rescue

In a dramatic turn of events, Mumbai Monorail services resumed on Wednesday after a train abruptly broke down on Tuesday evening between the Bhakti Park and Chembur stations. The unexpected power supply failure, attributed to overcrowding, left approximately 582 passengers trapped around 6.30 PM near Mysore Colony.

A swift and extensive rescue operation was launched, involving the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), fire department, and police. Over three-and-a-half hours, firefighters deployed snorkel vehicles to safely extricate passengers, while BEST buses were on standby to transport evacuees to nearby railway stations.

Authorities reported that all 582 passengers were successfully rescued. Some suffered from mild suffocation due to the incident, with 23 individuals receiving immediate treatment on-site, and two transported to Sion Hospital for additional care before being discharged. According to Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar, all passengers remained safe after the incident subsided.

(With inputs from agencies.)