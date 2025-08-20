Mumbai Monorail Resumes After Dramatic Rescue
Mumbai Monorail services have restarted following a breakdown near Mysore Colony due to overcrowding. The incident stranded 582 passengers, who were later rescued in a three-hour operation by emergency services. All passengers were safely evacuated, with a few treated for suffocation but no serious injuries reported.
In a dramatic turn of events, Mumbai Monorail services resumed on Wednesday after a train abruptly broke down on Tuesday evening between the Bhakti Park and Chembur stations. The unexpected power supply failure, attributed to overcrowding, left approximately 582 passengers trapped around 6.30 PM near Mysore Colony.
A swift and extensive rescue operation was launched, involving the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), fire department, and police. Over three-and-a-half hours, firefighters deployed snorkel vehicles to safely extricate passengers, while BEST buses were on standby to transport evacuees to nearby railway stations.
Authorities reported that all 582 passengers were successfully rescued. Some suffered from mild suffocation due to the incident, with 23 individuals receiving immediate treatment on-site, and two transported to Sion Hospital for additional care before being discharged. According to Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar, all passengers remained safe after the incident subsided.
