Left Menu

Mumbai Monorail Resumes After Dramatic Rescue

Mumbai Monorail services have restarted following a breakdown near Mysore Colony due to overcrowding. The incident stranded 582 passengers, who were later rescued in a three-hour operation by emergency services. All passengers were safely evacuated, with a few treated for suffocation but no serious injuries reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:17 IST
Mumbai Monorail Resumes After Dramatic Rescue
Monorail services in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Mumbai Monorail services resumed on Wednesday after a train abruptly broke down on Tuesday evening between the Bhakti Park and Chembur stations. The unexpected power supply failure, attributed to overcrowding, left approximately 582 passengers trapped around 6.30 PM near Mysore Colony.

A swift and extensive rescue operation was launched, involving the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), fire department, and police. Over three-and-a-half hours, firefighters deployed snorkel vehicles to safely extricate passengers, while BEST buses were on standby to transport evacuees to nearby railway stations.

Authorities reported that all 582 passengers were successfully rescued. Some suffered from mild suffocation due to the incident, with 23 individuals receiving immediate treatment on-site, and two transported to Sion Hospital for additional care before being discharged. According to Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar, all passengers remained safe after the incident subsided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025