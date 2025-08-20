Strategic Alliances Amid Tariff Tensions: India and Russia's Energy Cooperation

Russia has developed a 'special mechanism' to tackle challenges posed by US sanctions on India's import of Russian crude oil. Russian charge d'affaires, Roman Babushkin, highlighted the enduring partnership between India and Russia, emphasizing cooperation in military and energy sectors.

The US has increased tariffs on Indian goods in response to India's procurement of Russian oil, straining India-US relations. Despite this, Russia continues to be a major oil supplier to India, which seeks Russian oil for its national interest.

Babushkin noted that US pressure is unlikely to deter India-Russia energy cooperation, which is vital for economic stability. Both nations aim to enhance bilateral trade, with Russia ready to support India's export market.

