BRICS Nations Set for Strategic Naval Exercises

China will conduct joint naval and air exercises with Russia, South Africa, and other BRICS nations off South Africa's coast. The drills aim to safeguard shipping lanes and include maritime target strikes. The BRICS group now includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, with other developing nations joining recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-01-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:32 IST
  • China

China is set to engage in naval and air exercises with BRICS partners like Russia and South Africa off the South African coast, according to a statement from Beijing's defense ministry on Friday.

The exercises, scheduled for early to mid-January, aim to protect crucial shipping lanes and bolster economic activities, featuring strikes on maritime targets and counter-terrorism rescue missions.

Initially established by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, the BRICS alliance expanded to include South Africa and other developing countries such as Indonesia, Iran, and Saudi Arabia. However, specifics on the number of participating nations remain undisclosed.

