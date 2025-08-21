Netanyahu Pushes for Hostage Release Amid Gaza Tension

In a decisive move, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday that Israel will begin immediate negotiations aimed at securing the release of all hostages held in Gaza. This development comes amid Israel's ongoing, nearly two-year conflict with Hamas.

Speaking directly to soldiers in Gaza, Netanyahu declared that he is actively coordinating with military commanders to strategize the capture of Gaza City and the defeat of Hamas. According to him, hostages' release and ending the war on Israel's terms are high on the agenda.

The Israeli Defense Forces continue to exert pressure on Gaza City, with 60,000 reservists called up, indicating an escalation despite global disapproval. Meanwhile, talks revolve around a 60-day ceasefire proposal, under which Hamas has some agreement while waiting for an official response from Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)