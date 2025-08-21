Left Menu

Netanyahu Pushes for Hostage Release Amid Gaza Tension

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to start negotiations for liberating hostages in Gaza amid ongoing military efforts to take Gaza City. Despite international criticisms, Israel is proceeding with its plan, calling up 60,000 reservists and considering a proposed 60-day ceasefire with Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:04 IST
Netanyahu Pushes for Hostage Release Amid Gaza Tension
Netanyahu

In a decisive move, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday that Israel will begin immediate negotiations aimed at securing the release of all hostages held in Gaza. This development comes amid Israel's ongoing, nearly two-year conflict with Hamas.

Speaking directly to soldiers in Gaza, Netanyahu declared that he is actively coordinating with military commanders to strategize the capture of Gaza City and the defeat of Hamas. According to him, hostages' release and ending the war on Israel's terms are high on the agenda.

The Israeli Defense Forces continue to exert pressure on Gaza City, with 60,000 reservists called up, indicating an escalation despite global disapproval. Meanwhile, talks revolve around a 60-day ceasefire proposal, under which Hamas has some agreement while waiting for an official response from Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025