Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Rains Cause Widespread Disruption: Infrastructure and Lives in Turmoil

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have severely disrupted public life, affecting roads, power, and water supply. The monsoon season has claimed 287 lives and caused extensive infrastructural damage, with Mandi district hit the hardest. Restoration efforts continue amid ongoing adverse weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:50 IST
Himachal Pradesh Rains Cause Widespread Disruption: Infrastructure and Lives in Turmoil
Visual of disruption caused due to monsoon in HP (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The relentless monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has wreaked havoc, severely hampering public life over the past 24 hours. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 338 roads, 132 distribution transformers (DTRs), and 141 water supply schemes remain non-functional due to the deluge and associated incidents.

The report, released at 10:00 am on Friday, highlighted the closure of NH-305 at multiple points, including Balichowki, Gajadahar, and Feredanallah, with even alternate escape routes via Kandugad obstructed. Mandi district experienced the most severe road closures with 165 blocked routes, followed by Kullu with 123 and Kangra with 21. Kullu bore the brunt of power disruptions, with 77 DTRs down, while Mandi faced significant water supply interruptions.

Over the season, 287 fatalities have been reported, with 149 deaths from rain-induced incidents and 138 from road accidents. Landslides, flash floods, and other natural calamities have contributed to this toll. The SDMA's data sheet reveals tremendous human and infrastructural loss, including 1,148 animals and 303 houses damaged, tallying a colossal financial loss estimated at ₹2,28,226.86 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025