Himachal Pradesh Rains Cause Widespread Disruption: Infrastructure and Lives in Turmoil

The relentless monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has wreaked havoc, severely hampering public life over the past 24 hours. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 338 roads, 132 distribution transformers (DTRs), and 141 water supply schemes remain non-functional due to the deluge and associated incidents.

The report, released at 10:00 am on Friday, highlighted the closure of NH-305 at multiple points, including Balichowki, Gajadahar, and Feredanallah, with even alternate escape routes via Kandugad obstructed. Mandi district experienced the most severe road closures with 165 blocked routes, followed by Kullu with 123 and Kangra with 21. Kullu bore the brunt of power disruptions, with 77 DTRs down, while Mandi faced significant water supply interruptions.

Over the season, 287 fatalities have been reported, with 149 deaths from rain-induced incidents and 138 from road accidents. Landslides, flash floods, and other natural calamities have contributed to this toll. The SDMA's data sheet reveals tremendous human and infrastructural loss, including 1,148 animals and 303 houses damaged, tallying a colossal financial loss estimated at ₹2,28,226.86 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)