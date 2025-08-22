Manzil Asset Management Attracts AED 200 Million from UHNW Indian Investors

Manzil Asset Management has announced that it raised over AED 200 million, approximately Rs 475 crore, from Indian ultra-high net-worth individuals. This fundraising marks a significant vote of confidence in structured real estate opportunities in the UAE, particularly in luxury and commercial sectors.

The UAE-based asset manager is pinpointing opportunities across luxury residences, commercial properties, and strategic assets, with luxury villas gaining substantial interest from discerning investors, according to CEO Saagar Panchal. The fundraising success follows a recent investment summit, which attracted over 250 attendees, including HNIs, UHNIs, family offices, and VC/PE partners.

Dubai's real estate market is experiencing a strong upward trend, with prime zones seeing a 20-30% appreciation year-on-year and offering net tax-free yields of 7-10%. Panchal notes that Indian investors are looking for strategic, curated opportunities rather than mere transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)