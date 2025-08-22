Left Menu

Manzil Asset Management Attracts AED 200 Million from UHNW Indian Investors

Manzil Asset Management has successfully raised over AED 200 million from Indian ultra-high net-worth individuals, underscoring the growing interest in UAE real estate opportunities. Founder Saagar Panchal credits this success to strategic investments in luxury villas, commercial properties, and strategic assets, buttressed by Dubai's thriving real estate market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:40 IST
Manzil Asset Management Attracts AED 200 Million from UHNW Indian Investors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manzil Asset Management has announced that it raised over AED 200 million, approximately Rs 475 crore, from Indian ultra-high net-worth individuals. This fundraising marks a significant vote of confidence in structured real estate opportunities in the UAE, particularly in luxury and commercial sectors.

The UAE-based asset manager is pinpointing opportunities across luxury residences, commercial properties, and strategic assets, with luxury villas gaining substantial interest from discerning investors, according to CEO Saagar Panchal. The fundraising success follows a recent investment summit, which attracted over 250 attendees, including HNIs, UHNIs, family offices, and VC/PE partners.

Dubai's real estate market is experiencing a strong upward trend, with prime zones seeing a 20-30% appreciation year-on-year and offering net tax-free yields of 7-10%. Panchal notes that Indian investors are looking for strategic, curated opportunities rather than mere transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Sees Hope in Russia-US Relations Amid Arctic Cooperation Talks

Putin Sees Hope in Russia-US Relations Amid Arctic Cooperation Talks

 Russian Federation
2
Maxwell Denies Trump's Involvement in Epstein's Scandals: DOJ Releases Transcripts

Maxwell Denies Trump's Involvement in Epstein's Scandals: DOJ Releases Trans...

 United States
3
Djokovic Gambles on US Open Success After Skipping Key Preparations

Djokovic Gambles on US Open Success After Skipping Key Preparations

 Global
4
Fed's Dilemma: Inflation Concerns vs Job Market Risks

Fed's Dilemma: Inflation Concerns vs Job Market Risks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025