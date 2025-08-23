ISRO Unveils Plans for Bharatiya Antariksh Station, Aims Moon Landing by 2040

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a model of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station in the nation's capital, presented to coincide with National Space Day celebrations. The project signifies a pivotal step for indigenous space research, focusing on microgravity studies and technology testing for prolonged human space missions.

India is forging ahead with its plans to build an orbital lab, with the first segment expected by 2028 and full operation aimed for 2035, as announced by ISRO's chair, V Narayanan. The move underscores India's ascent as a prominent player in global space exploration.

As part of its ambitious timeline, India projects to land on the Moon by 2040. ISRO is also planning the Chandrayaan-4 mission, featuring a Venus Orbiter Mission. Prime Minister Modi celebrated India's achievements, including becoming the first nation to reach the Moon's south pole, highlighting the nation's streak of scientific milestones.

