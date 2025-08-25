Left Menu

Tragedy in Bulandshahr: Road Accident Claims Nine Lives, Urgent Measures Ordered

Nine fatalities have resulted from a tragic collision involving a container truck and a tractor trolley in Bulandshahr. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced financial aid for victims' families. Authorities are coordinating rescue and medical efforts while the driver involved remains at large.

Bulandshahr DM Shruti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating road accident in Bulandshahr, the death toll has risen to nine following the death of one of the critically injured victims, District Magistrate Shruti confirmed. The incident occurred when a container truck collided with a tractor trolley, which was carrying 61 passengers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and announced financial aid of Rs 2 lakh for families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those severely injured. He has urged authorities to ensure prompt and effective medical care for the victims.

The driver of the truck, which has been seized, is still at large, according to Bulandshahr Police. A joint team comprising administration and police officials is conducting rescue operations and overseeing medical assistance efforts for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

