Controversy and Claims: The Tumultuous Tale of Himachal's Pekhubela Solar Project

The Pekhubela Solar Project in Himachal Pradesh faces allegations of corruption and operational mismanagement, amid accusations from the BJP and defense from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Heavy rains halted the 32 MW project's operations, planned to resume on September 15th. Investigations continue into project-related controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a fiery session, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu strongly denied allegations of corruption linked to the Pekhubela Solar Project in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, challenging the BJP to escalate their claims to federal agencies like the CBI and ED. He reiterated that no undue benefits were conferred to the project's executing company.

The discussion stemmed from BJP's Bikram Singh, who criticized the 32 MW project's cessation due to heavy rains, attributing it to substandard engineering. Singh alleged omitted maintenance and operational duties by the implementing company, which was refuted by Sukhu, highlighting withheld payments and oversight by Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited.

Further complicating the narrative, the mysterious death of HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi, purportedly linked to pressures and threats associated with the project, remains under CBI investigation. The saga continues to unfold, with both parties entrenched in their positions, casting a shadow over the green revolution ambitions of the area.

