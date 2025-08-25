Delhi High Court to Weigh in on Devangana Kalita's Plea Over Unrelied Documents in Riot Case

The Delhi High Court on Monday mandated Delhi Police to produce a counter affidavit related to a plea by Devangana Kalita, who seeks inspection of unrelied documents stored in the police station's mal khana. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna has set September 16 for the next hearing to advance the legal discourse.

Appearing for Delhi Police, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad noted that the petition's non-maintainability has been debated previously. He requested three days to file the official reply, highlighting that a similar petition is under another bench's consideration. Thus, the cases might be heard together to ensure judicial efficiency.

The trial court's dismissal of Kalita's application was previously challenged in the High Court, marking a critical point in ongoing legal proceedings over alleged conspiracy charges connected to the 2020 Delhi riots. Accusations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act have involved several activists, with noteworthy opposition to bail pleas rooted in concerns over national security and procedural delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)