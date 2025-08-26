Left Menu

A Tribute to Valor: Assam Rifles Honors Ashok Chakra Awardee

Assam Rifles has renamed the NIEDO center in Mizoram to the Bevela Centre of Excellence in honor of late Rifleman Bevela Lushai, an Ashok Chakra awardee, marking the heroism displayed during an insurgent attack in 1960. The occasion coincides with the recovery of illicit cigarettes worth Rs 89.96 lakhs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 07:11 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 07:11 IST
A Tribute to Valor: Assam Rifles Honors Ashok Chakra Awardee
Assam Rifles renames NIEDO Centre in Zokhawsang to honour Ashok Chakra awardee (Photo/AssamRifles). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant ceremony held on Monday, the Assam Rifles rechristened the NIEDO center at Zokhawsang, Mizoram, as the Bevela Centre of Excellence. This tribute was in honor of Rifleman (Late) Bevela Lushai, a recipient of the Ashok Chakra for his bravery during the 1960 insurgent attack on Purr post in Nagaland. The event saw the attendance of Lushai's daughter, Vanlalnghaki Chhakchhuak, and other family members.

The event coincided with 'Purr Day,' a memorial observed to honor the brave actions at Purr post. During the attack, Rifleman Lushai and his fellow soldiers displayed extraordinary courage by retrieving ammunition under hostile fire, which was instrumental in repelling the insurgents. His acts of valor earned him the Ashok Chakra, India's highest peacetime military decoration.

In a related development, Assam Rifles recently seized 69 cases and 10 cartons of illegal ORIS Cigarettes in Champhai, estimated to be worth Rs 89.96 lakhs. Acting on a tip-off, the team conducted a search operation in the Chhungte area, Champhai. The confiscated goods have been handed over to the Legal Metrology Department, Champhai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alcaraz's Buzz Cut and Stellar Win: A U.S. Open Thriller

Alcaraz's Buzz Cut and Stellar Win: A U.S. Open Thriller

 Global
2
U.S. Tariffs Tighten Grip on Indian Exports Amid Russia-Related Tensions

U.S. Tariffs Tighten Grip on Indian Exports Amid Russia-Related Tensions

 Global
3
Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

 Global
4
Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Peace in Ukraine Intensify

Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Peace in Ukraine Intensify

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025