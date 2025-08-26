A Tribute to Valor: Assam Rifles Honors Ashok Chakra Awardee

In a poignant ceremony held on Monday, the Assam Rifles rechristened the NIEDO center at Zokhawsang, Mizoram, as the Bevela Centre of Excellence. This tribute was in honor of Rifleman (Late) Bevela Lushai, a recipient of the Ashok Chakra for his bravery during the 1960 insurgent attack on Purr post in Nagaland. The event saw the attendance of Lushai's daughter, Vanlalnghaki Chhakchhuak, and other family members.

The event coincided with 'Purr Day,' a memorial observed to honor the brave actions at Purr post. During the attack, Rifleman Lushai and his fellow soldiers displayed extraordinary courage by retrieving ammunition under hostile fire, which was instrumental in repelling the insurgents. His acts of valor earned him the Ashok Chakra, India's highest peacetime military decoration.

In a related development, Assam Rifles recently seized 69 cases and 10 cartons of illegal ORIS Cigarettes in Champhai, estimated to be worth Rs 89.96 lakhs. Acting on a tip-off, the team conducted a search operation in the Chhungte area, Champhai. The confiscated goods have been handed over to the Legal Metrology Department, Champhai.

