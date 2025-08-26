Left Menu

Doda District Battles Crisis Amidst Relentless Rainfall and Rising Rivers

Doda district faces a severe crisis as unrelenting heavy rains trigger flash floods and rising river levels. Three have been killed, numerous homes destroyed, and key transport links threatened. Emergency services are on high alert, executing rescue operations, as authorities caution residents to stay indoors and away from danger zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:06 IST
Continuous heavy rainfall across Doda district has triggered landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Doda district is on high alert as relentless downpours lead to flash floods, causing significant destruction. Key transport links are at risk, and emergency operations are underway, with rising river waters threatening to exacerbate the situation.

Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh confirmed the severe impact, citing casualties and extensive property damage. The Neeru River overflow has submerged several areas, necessitating mass evacuations to safer locations such as the Doda Community Hall, while a reported cloudburst adds to the severity.

The Chenab River's rising waters threaten the Pul Doda bridge, a critical connection to the Batote-Kishtwar National Highway. Landslides and debris have disconnected villages, and officials are deploying measures to warn residents against approaching perilous water bodies, urging them to remain indoors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

