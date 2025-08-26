Adityanath asks officials to implement UP Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to implement of the Uttar Pradesh Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy-2025, aimed at transforming the state into a global hub for electronics manufacturing.

The policy is aimed at attracting large-scale investments, boost production, and generate massive employment opportunities, further consolidating Uttar Pradesh's position as a leading player in India's rapidly growing electronics sector, the UP government said in a statement.

During a meeting on Tuesday, the Chief Minister discussed the proposed policy prepared by the IT and Electronics department and offered guidelines.

He said the electronics sector is the fastest-growing area of India's economy. Today, India is the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer, with Uttar Pradesh contributing nearly 60 per cent of the country's output.

''Uttar Pradesh must capitalise on the immense potential in this sector. Over the past eight years, the state has made historic progress in industrial development. Now, it is time for Uttar Pradesh to establish a distinct identity on the global map in electronics manufacturing. This policy will strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' while taking the state's economy to new heights,'' the Chief Minister said during the meeting.

During the meeting, officials stated that in 2014-15, electronics production in India was only Rs 1.9 lakh crore, which reached Rs 11.3 lakh crore by 2024-25. Mobile production has also increased from Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 5.45 lakh crore, and mobile exports have grown from Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2 lakh crore. In the 2023-24 financial year, electronics hardware exports from Uttar Pradesh amounted to approximately Rs 37,000 crore. The meeting highlighted that the proposed policy targets of USD 50 billion in electronics production in the next five years, generating nearly 10 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities. This will make a significant contribution to the state's goal of becoming a USD 1-trillion economy.

Manufacturing scheme provisions like attractive subsidies on capital investment, additional benefits, exemptions on stamp duty and electricity charges, interest grants, logistics, and operational support must also be included.

Adityanath emphasized that special incentives should be provided to investors who generate employment in the state and give preference to the youth.

The UP Chief Minister said a concrete action plan should be formulated to make Uttar Pradesh a global hub for electronics component manufacturing. This policy will not only attract foreign investment but also reduce import dependence, promote domestic value addition, and help save foreign exchange, Adityanath said in the statement.

