Left Menu

Haryana's Battle Against the Southern Rice Black-Streaked Dwarf Virus

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana announced that the state is proactively monitoring the Southern Rice Black-Streaked Dwarf Virus, affecting 92,000 acres of paddy. Awareness campaigns and scientific interventions are underway to mitigate impact, emphasizing preventive farming practices and the importance of timely action against the virus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:08 IST
Haryana's Battle Against the Southern Rice Black-Streaked Dwarf Virus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Haryana is actively responding to the Southern Rice Black-Streaked Dwarf Virus (SRBSDV), as revealed by Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana. Addressing concerns raised by Congress' Aditya Surjewala, Rana highlighted that approximately 92,000 acres of the sown paddy crop have succumbed to the virus.

This viral disease, concerning many rice-producing regions in India, spreads through the White-Backed Plant Hopper vector, which transmits the virus by sap-sucking. Rana stressed that cases in 2023 and 2024 were managed effectively due to proactive measures, but recent reports have emerged, with first infections observed in Kaithal district.

To combat SRBSDV, farmers are being educated through 235 awareness camps, while scientific surveys identify vulnerable hybrid rice varieties. CCS HAU scientists confirm the presence of the virus through RT-PCR tests. An advisory recommends spraying insecticides to control the vector, ensuring preventive crop management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Voter Registration in Border Districts Sparks Debate

Controversy Over Voter Registration in Border Districts Sparks Debate

 India
2
Fijian PM Rabuka Discusses 'Ocean of Peace' Amid US-India Tariff Tensions

Fijian PM Rabuka Discusses 'Ocean of Peace' Amid US-India Tariff Tensions

 India
3
Canada's Critical Minerals Collaboration

Canada's Critical Minerals Collaboration

 Global
4
Revanth Reddy's Leadership Shines: A New Era for Congress in Telangana

Revanth Reddy's Leadership Shines: A New Era for Congress in Telangana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025