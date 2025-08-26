Haryana's Battle Against the Southern Rice Black-Streaked Dwarf Virus

The state of Haryana is actively responding to the Southern Rice Black-Streaked Dwarf Virus (SRBSDV), as revealed by Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana. Addressing concerns raised by Congress' Aditya Surjewala, Rana highlighted that approximately 92,000 acres of the sown paddy crop have succumbed to the virus.

This viral disease, concerning many rice-producing regions in India, spreads through the White-Backed Plant Hopper vector, which transmits the virus by sap-sucking. Rana stressed that cases in 2023 and 2024 were managed effectively due to proactive measures, but recent reports have emerged, with first infections observed in Kaithal district.

To combat SRBSDV, farmers are being educated through 235 awareness camps, while scientific surveys identify vulnerable hybrid rice varieties. CCS HAU scientists confirm the presence of the virus through RT-PCR tests. An advisory recommends spraying insecticides to control the vector, ensuring preventive crop management.

(With inputs from agencies.)