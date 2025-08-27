S Krishnan's Appointment as J&K Bank's Non-Executive Chairman Approved

J&K Bank's board announced on Wednesday the appointment of S Krishnan as the bank's new non-executive chairman, with the term set until March 26, 2028. His appointment awaits the final approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to the regulatory filing.

The board reached this decision during a meeting on August 25, marking a significant leadership change for the Srinagar-headquartered bank. Krishnan, who is currently an independent director, brings a wealth of experience, having previously served as Managing Director and CEO of Punjab & Sind Bank.

Krishnan's extensive career spans over 40 years in the industry. He recently held the position of MD & CEO at Tamilnad Mercantile Bank starting in September 2022, post-superannuation. The seasoned banker boasts academic credentials as a postgraduate in Commerce and is a qualified Cost Accountant.