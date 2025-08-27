Demand for Justice: Family Urges Fast-Track Trial in Dowry Tragedy
Nikki Bhati, a 26-year-old woman, was allegedly burnt alive over dowry disputes in Greater Noida. Her family demands a fast-track court trial. Meenakshi Bharala, from the State Commission for Women, assured them of support and emphasized prioritizing daughters' safety. Police action is crucial to preventing similar tragedies.
The family of Nikki Bhati, a 26-year-old woman allegedly burnt alive over dowry demands in Greater Noida, has urged authorities for a fast-track court trial. The request was made during a meeting with Meenakshi Bharala from the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women.
Bharala visited the family's residence in Roopbas village in the Dadri area, offering support and stressing the importance of prioritizing daughters' safety over societal pressures. She noted that forced returns to in-laws' homes often lead to renewed conflicts and abuses.
The commission member advocated for stronger police involvement to preclude such incidents. The National Commission for Women has also demanded a timely investigation and strict action against the accused. Nikki's death has spurred ongoing investigations, with police detaining her in-laws due to emerging video evidence and conflicting family accounts.
