Aluminium Mill Battles Sky-High Electricity Costs Amid Net Zero Goals

In the birthplace of the industrial revolution, Britain's exclusive aluminium coil mill, Bridgnorth Aluminium, is grappling with exorbitant electricity costs. Despite investing millions to cut energy usage and carbon emissions, the mill often pushes electricity consumption to secure crucial government subsidies.

The UK's towering power rates, quadruple those in the U.S. and double of France and Germany, pose significant obstacles for large industries aiming for cleaner energy solutions. High electricity expenses have hindered investment in efficient machinery and deterred companies from adopting lower-carbon sources.

While Britain strives to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, the lack of robust support for industrial users complicates its energy transition. Companies like Bridgnorth Aluminium are cornered into prioritizing subsidies over sustainability, highlighting a critical barrier in the nation's green ambitions.