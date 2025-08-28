Left Menu

Aluminium Mill Battles Sky-High Electricity Costs Amid Net Zero Goals

Britain's aluminium coil mill, Bridgnorth Aluminium, spends millions to reduce energy and carbon footprint. However, it must maintain high power usage to qualify for government subsidies due to steep UK electricity prices. This situation hampers their transition to cleaner energy and impacts competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:32 IST
Aluminium Mill Battles Sky-High Electricity Costs Amid Net Zero Goals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the birthplace of the industrial revolution, Britain's exclusive aluminium coil mill, Bridgnorth Aluminium, is grappling with exorbitant electricity costs. Despite investing millions to cut energy usage and carbon emissions, the mill often pushes electricity consumption to secure crucial government subsidies.

The UK's towering power rates, quadruple those in the U.S. and double of France and Germany, pose significant obstacles for large industries aiming for cleaner energy solutions. High electricity expenses have hindered investment in efficient machinery and deterred companies from adopting lower-carbon sources.

While Britain strives to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, the lack of robust support for industrial users complicates its energy transition. Companies like Bridgnorth Aluminium are cornered into prioritizing subsidies over sustainability, highlighting a critical barrier in the nation's green ambitions.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to Journalist Abhisar Sharma

Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to Journalist Abhisar Sharma

 India
2
Tragic Family Ordeal: Murder Driven by a Tantrik's Advice

Tragic Family Ordeal: Murder Driven by a Tantrik's Advice

 India
3
Himachal's Devastating Monsoon: Lives Lost, Infrastructure Crippled

Himachal's Devastating Monsoon: Lives Lost, Infrastructure Crippled

 India
4
Tragedy and Tantrik: The Dark Tale of a Nephew's Murder

Tragedy and Tantrik: The Dark Tale of a Nephew's Murder

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025