Mizoram's Ginger Procurement Saga: Challenges and Future Plans

The Mizoram government has procured over 3.45 lakh quintals of ginger under the 'Bana Kaih' scheme at a cost of over Rs 95 crore. Facing challenges, including purchases from non-ginger farmers, the state sold the ginger for only Rs 12.78 crore. Assistance is sought under the Market Intervention Scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:55 IST
Mizoram's Ginger Procurement Saga: Challenges and Future Plans
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government has completed the procurement of over 3.45 lakh quintals of ginger from local farmers, an undertaking pegged at over Rs 95 crore, as part of its 'Bana Kaih' scheme. State Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister PC Vanlalruata disclosed these figures in the Assembly on Thursday.

However, despite the significant investment, the state has only managed to secure Rs 12.78 crore by selling the ginger to various companies, raising concerns about financial returns under the scheme. The minister acknowledged the challenges faced in the procurement process, including cases of non-ginger farmers buying ginger from Myanmar and selling it to the government to exploit the support price offered.

To address these issues, the Mizoram government has requested support from the Centre under the Market Intervention Scheme. The Bana Kaih programme remains a cornerstone of the ruling Zoram People's Movement's agenda, with Rs 350 crore allocated for 2025–26 to boost its efficacy and reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

