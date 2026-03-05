Left Menu

Ghana's Cocoa Crisis: Farmers Await Payments Amid Financial Jumble

Ghanaian cocoa farmers have not yet received their payments despite the Ghana Cocoa Board releasing funds to Licensed Buying Companies. Farmers express frustration and seek government intervention as they continue to await payment for deliveries made under both the previous and current cocoa prices.

Updated: 05-03-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:20 IST
Ghana's Cocoa Crisis: Farmers Await Payments Amid Financial Jumble

Ghanaian cocoa farmers are in distress over pending payments, despite the Ghana Cocoa Board's recent financial release to Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs). The regulator's initiative, amounting to 3.62 billion cedis ($336.74 million), aimed to clear arrears and empower the sector, yet funds are slow to reach their intended recipients.

Concerns have mounted among farmers and purchasing clerks, who speculate if funds are being diverted to settle buyer debts with banks instead. COCOBOD has not commented on these claims. Purchasing clerks report grievances from farmers, believing they hold back funds while asserting they haven't received any money themselves.

Industry leaders, like Samuel Adimado, president of the Licensed Cocoa Buyers Association of Ghana, urge patience among farmers and clarify that payments cannot be disbursed overnight across the large sector. Adimado emphasizes prioritizing farmer payments once LBCs receive funds, despite existing bank debts. Currently, buyers owe banks between 7 to 8 billion cedis.

