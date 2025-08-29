Left Menu

Empowering Futures: Tripura CM Champions Child Protection and Women's Livelihood

Tripura CM Manik Saha attended a North Eastern convention on child rights, emphasizing the collective duty to protect the future of the nation. Highlighting adoption successes, he also celebrated women's economic empowerment through the Integrated Farming Cluster initiative, reaffirming agriculture's pivotal role in rural livelihoods.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at North Eastern Regional Convention on Child Rights (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At the North Eastern Regional Convention on Child Rights held at Prajna Bhavan in Agartala, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stressed the crucial importance of safeguarding children as the nation's future. He reminded attendees that protecting children's rights is a collective responsibility shared by families, communities, and society, not just governments or institutions.

During the event, CM Saha highlighted successful adoption initiatives, noting that from 2022 to 2025, around 28 children have been legally adopted into loving homes. Key figures such as Tinku Roy, Minister of Social Welfare and Social Education, Tripti Gurha, Chairperson of the NCPCR, and Tapas Roy, Secretary of Social Welfare and Social Education, were present alongside others.

In a separate address at Hotel Polo Tower concerning the National Workshop on Integrated Farming Cluster for the North Eastern States, CM Saha hailed the economic empowerment of women in Tripura. He noted that 108,281 women have become 'Lakhpati Didis'. Emphasizing agriculture's crucial role, he detailed the launch of 80 Integrated Farming Clusters under a Rs 32 crore initiative to enhance rural income and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

