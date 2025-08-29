Empowering Futures: Tripura CM Champions Child Protection and Women's Livelihood

At the North Eastern Regional Convention on Child Rights held at Prajna Bhavan in Agartala, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stressed the crucial importance of safeguarding children as the nation's future. He reminded attendees that protecting children's rights is a collective responsibility shared by families, communities, and society, not just governments or institutions.

During the event, CM Saha highlighted successful adoption initiatives, noting that from 2022 to 2025, around 28 children have been legally adopted into loving homes. Key figures such as Tinku Roy, Minister of Social Welfare and Social Education, Tripti Gurha, Chairperson of the NCPCR, and Tapas Roy, Secretary of Social Welfare and Social Education, were present alongside others.

In a separate address at Hotel Polo Tower concerning the National Workshop on Integrated Farming Cluster for the North Eastern States, CM Saha hailed the economic empowerment of women in Tripura. He noted that 108,281 women have become 'Lakhpati Didis'. Emphasizing agriculture's crucial role, he detailed the launch of 80 Integrated Farming Clusters under a Rs 32 crore initiative to enhance rural income and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)