Political Rhetoric Heats Up in Bengal: Mahato and Banerjee Trade Blows

Bharatiya Janata Party's Jyotirmay Singh Mahato accuses West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee of language politics. Banerjee hits back, criticizing the central government and Election Commission over voter list revisions. She warns residents to safeguard their documents amid fears of electoral roll manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:11 IST
Political Rhetoric Heats Up in Bengal: Mahato and Banerjee Trade Blows
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an intensifying political skirmish, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato has launched an attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of engaging in language politics and betraying the people of Bengal. Mahato stated, 'Mamata Banerjee is doing language politics. This does not suit her. If anyone has betrayed Bengal the most, it is Mamata Banerjee.'

The controversy deepened as Mahato highlighted irregularities in the state's voter list, claiming it includes over one crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi infiltrators, and deceased individuals. He urged for the removal of these names from the electoral rolls. Concurrently, addressing the Triamool Chatra Parishad foundation day in Kolkata, CM Banerjee criticized the central government and the Election Commission for their handling of the voter list revision, likening their approach to a 'Lollipop Sarkar.'

Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of using a 500-member team to manipulate the electoral roll and warned residents against sharing their documents. She also emphasized Bengal's historical resilience and declared the state's refusal to tolerate what she termed as the 'torture' of the BJP. 'Just take an Aadhar card,' she advised, stressing the necessity of maintaining secure identification against potential document collecting and removal of names from the voter list.

(With inputs from agencies.)

