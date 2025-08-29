Left Menu

GST Rate Rationalisation: Telangana Faces Revenue Woes

Telangana is estimated to lose nearly Rs 7,000 crore annually due to GST rate rationalisation, with accumulated losses already hitting Rs 80,000 crore. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka calls for Central compensation using revenues from taxes on luxury and sin products to mitigate the impact on state welfare and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:34 IST
GST Rate Rationalisation: Telangana Faces Revenue Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana is bracing for significant financial losses estimated at nearly Rs 7,000 crore annually due to the proposed GST rate rationalisation. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has urged the Central government to adequately compensate the states for these anticipated losses.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Vikramarka revealed that Telangana's accumulated losses since GST's inception are nearing Rs 80,000 crore. He stressed that such financial hits could severely affect the state's welfare and developmental programmes and requested that revenue from taxes on sin and luxury goods be used for compensation.

The GST rate rationalisation has prompted eight states, including Telangana, to collaborate and present their proposal to the GST Council. With initial promises of a 14% growth in tax revenues unmet, Vikramarka highlighted the urgent need for compensation as states continue to face financial instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manoj Jarange's Maratha Quota Protest: A Demand for Recognition

Manoj Jarange's Maratha Quota Protest: A Demand for Recognition

 India
2
Golap Borbora would have taken on those opposing SIR if he was alive, his govt found 36,780 illegal foreigners in voters' list: Amit Shah.

Golap Borbora would have taken on those opposing SIR if he was alive, his go...

 India
3
Uttarakhand Downpour: Tragedy Strikes with Landslides and Missing Persons

Uttarakhand Downpour: Tragedy Strikes with Landslides and Missing Persons

 India
4
Vignesh Polymers Expands: A New Era in Air Conditioning Manufacturing

Vignesh Polymers Expands: A New Era in Air Conditioning Manufacturing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025