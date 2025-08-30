Manhunt Continues for Alleged 'Sovereign Citizen' Gunman in Victoria

Australian police are engaged in a relentless search for Dezi Freeman, a gunman who has been on the run for five days after allegedly killing two police officers near Porepunkah, Victoria. Freeman, who is 56 and is believed to be skilled in bushcraft, managed to escape into the dense bushland, making the search operation extremely challenging, especially under adverse weather conditions.

The geographical focus includes roughly 300 km northeast of Melbourne, where Freeman is suspected to have evaded authorities on Tuesday after a confrontation with police forces. The weather has further complicated search efforts, as Bureau of Meteorology's Jonathan How reported extreme weather conditions, including wind, snow, and freezing temperatures, which could result in road hazards such as black ice.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan honored the fallen officers, Neal Thompson and Vadim De Waart, during a visit to Wangaratta police station. Meanwhile, it has been reported by Australian media that Freeman is believed to be a 'sovereign citizen', disregarding governmental legitimacy. Authorities are determined to apprehend Freeman, whose actions have sparked a large-scale police operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)