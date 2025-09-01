Sharda Divas Celebrates Heritage and Promotes Cross-Border Tourism in Kashmir

The annual celebration of Sharda Divas took place at the Sharda Temple along the Line of Control (LoC) in Teetwal, Kashmir, on Sunday. The event featured a symbolic pilgrimage from the temple to the Whiteline Bridge, led by Kupwara Deputy Commissioner Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, and was attended by hundreds of devotees.

Deputy Commissioner Suse, during his speech, highlighted the importance of promoting border tourism in Teetwal while seeking blessings from Mata Sharda. "On the occasion of the annual Sharda Devi celebration, I got a chance to visit Teetwal village and seek the blessings of Mata Sharda," Suse remarked, emphasizing the connection between faith and tourism.

Ravinder Pandita, chairman of the Save Sharda Committee Kashmir, spoke to the audience about the significance of the day and how Teetwal contributes to religious and heritage tourism. Highlighting the revival of the Sharda Peeth pilgrimage tradition, Pandita also mentioned the interfaith efforts in rebuilding and preserving the Sharda heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)