Left Menu

Sharda Divas Celebrates Heritage and Promotes Cross-Border Tourism in Kashmir

The Sharda Divas was celebrated at Sharda Temple, LoC Teetwal, Kashmir, promoting both heritage and border tourism. Led by Kupwara DC Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, the event included a symbolic pilgrimage, attracting hundreds of devotees. The Sharda Temple's reconstruction aims to revive the Sharda Peeth tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:27 IST
Sharda Divas Celebrates Heritage and Promotes Cross-Border Tourism in Kashmir
Kupwara DC Shrikant Balasaheb Suse (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The annual celebration of Sharda Divas took place at the Sharda Temple along the Line of Control (LoC) in Teetwal, Kashmir, on Sunday. The event featured a symbolic pilgrimage from the temple to the Whiteline Bridge, led by Kupwara Deputy Commissioner Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, and was attended by hundreds of devotees.

Deputy Commissioner Suse, during his speech, highlighted the importance of promoting border tourism in Teetwal while seeking blessings from Mata Sharda. "On the occasion of the annual Sharda Devi celebration, I got a chance to visit Teetwal village and seek the blessings of Mata Sharda," Suse remarked, emphasizing the connection between faith and tourism.

Ravinder Pandita, chairman of the Save Sharda Committee Kashmir, spoke to the audience about the significance of the day and how Teetwal contributes to religious and heritage tourism. Highlighting the revival of the Sharda Peeth pilgrimage tradition, Pandita also mentioned the interfaith efforts in rebuilding and preserving the Sharda heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Four Lives in Mahabubnagar

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Four Lives in Mahabubnagar

 India
2
OpenAI's Bold Move: India to Host Major Data Center

OpenAI's Bold Move: India to Host Major Data Center

 Global
3
Teen Tennis Prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi Shines at US Open

Teen Tennis Prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi Shines at US Open

 Global
4
Surprise Dip in British House Prices Defies Forecast

Surprise Dip in British House Prices Defies Forecast

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025