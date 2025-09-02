UNHCR Budget Cuts: A Looming Crisis for Refugees in Africa

The United Nations refugee agency is set to reduce its budget by nearly a fifth next year, citing "financial constraints" despite escalating crises such as the Sudan war driving a surge in displaced populations, according to its projected budget.

The UNHCR also plans to close its Southern Africa bureau on October 1 and eliminate around 4,000 jobs, trimming its 2026 budget to $8.5 billion from $10.2 billion in 2025, as reported in a document released online.

Donor nations, led by the United States and other Western countries, have prioritized defense spending, significantly impacting the aid agencies. UNHCR's spokesperson expressed concerns about escalating risks for refugees, emphasizing potential loss of life among vulnerable populations.