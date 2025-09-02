UNHCR Budget Cuts: A Looming Crisis for Refugees in Africa
The UNHCR plans to slash its budget by nearly 20% next year due to financial constraints. This cut comes amid growing refugee crises worldwide, including the war in Sudan. These reductions will lead to the closure of the Southern Africa bureau and a significant loss of 4,000 jobs.
Donor nations, led by the United States and other Western countries, have prioritized defense spending, significantly impacting the aid agencies. UNHCR's spokesperson expressed concerns about escalating risks for refugees, emphasizing potential loss of life among vulnerable populations.