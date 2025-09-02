Left Menu

UNHCR Budget Cuts: A Looming Crisis for Refugees in Africa

The UNHCR plans to slash its budget by nearly 20% next year due to financial constraints. This cut comes amid growing refugee crises worldwide, including the war in Sudan. These reductions will lead to the closure of the Southern Africa bureau and a significant loss of 4,000 jobs.

02-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations refugee agency is set to reduce its budget by nearly a fifth next year, citing "financial constraints" despite escalating crises such as the Sudan war driving a surge in displaced populations, according to its projected budget.

The UNHCR also plans to close its Southern Africa bureau on October 1 and eliminate around 4,000 jobs, trimming its 2026 budget to $8.5 billion from $10.2 billion in 2025, as reported in a document released online.

Donor nations, led by the United States and other Western countries, have prioritized defense spending, significantly impacting the aid agencies. UNHCR's spokesperson expressed concerns about escalating risks for refugees, emphasizing potential loss of life among vulnerable populations.

