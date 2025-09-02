Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Historic Monsoon Session Achieves 98% Productivity

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly concluded a record-breaking monsoon session with 98% productivity. Over 60 hours of debates covered disaster response and legislative matters, drawing participation from students and media. Future sessions may be rescheduled, with measures to improve informational accuracy in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:25 IST
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement, the recently concluded monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly recorded an impressive 98% productivity, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announced on Tuesday. Spanning 12 days, this session became one of the longest in recent years, with productive debates covering various vital issues.

Throughout the session, 690 questions were addressed, and significant legislative discussions took place under multiple parliamentary rules. The assembly tabled vital reports and deliberated on 43 urgent public matters. A robust involvement from students was observed, which the Speaker lauded as an essential step for future civic engagement.

Key outcomes included a resolution urging the central government to label the ongoing state disaster as a national calamity, reflecting the state's severe circumstances. Additionally, the session sparked procedural innovations, with proposals to adjust session timings and create committees for improved question scrutiny to promote accurate legislative discourse.

