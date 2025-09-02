Pemex's $9.9 Billion Bond Buyback Initiative Unveiled

Mexican state energy giant Pemex has launched an ambitious move to repurchase bonds worth $9.9 billion, maturing between 2026 and 2029. This initiative, outlined in a recent document, highlights the company's efforts to strengthen its financial standing.

The targeted buyback plan prioritizes bonds maturing in the near term, underscoring Pemex's strategy to secure its upcoming financial obligations. The deadline for this offer is set for September 30, marking a significant milestone in the company's fiscal roadmap.

In alignment with this bond repurchase, the Mexican government has introduced a 10-year strategic plan for Pemex. The plan focuses on bolstering the company's financial sustainability, increasing reserves, and elevating domestic crude oil output to 1.8 million barrels per day.

(With inputs from agencies.)