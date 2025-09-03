President Murmu's Reverent Visit to the Historic Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple

President Droupadi Murmu made a significant visit to the historic Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, part of Tamil Nadu's Trichy district, on Wednesday. Her arrival was met with a warm reception by Trichy District Collector Saravanan and officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department. At the southern entrance of the majestic Ranga Ranga Gopuram, temple priests bestowed traditional Poornakumbha honors upon her.

The President traveled from Tiruvarur to Trichy aboard an Indian Air Force helicopter, which touched down at a temporary helipad on the Kollidam River's banks near Panchakarai. From there, she proceeded by road to the temple, where Chief Priest Sundar Bhattar, HR&CE Commissioner Sridhar, and other officials greeted her with ceremonial honors.

Enhancing the grandeur of her welcome, the temple elephant Andal presented fruits and extended a traditional greeting. Inside, Murmu entered via the Aryabhattal entrance to have darshan of Lord Ranganatha, esteemed as Periya Perumal. She continued to the shrine of Goddess Ranganayaki (Thayar) and visited the sanctum of Saint Ramanuja. Her 30-minute temple visit concluded with Poornakumbha rituals at the Raja Raja Gopuram, accompanied by Mangala Vadhyam music, signaling farewell. Later, she departed for New Delhi from Trichy International Airport.

Prior to her temple visit, President Murmu attended the 10th convocation of the Central University of Tamil Nadu in Thiruvarur. Applauding the institution, she noted its high academic standards and commitment to extending educational benefits more broadly through extension education.

(With inputs from agencies.)